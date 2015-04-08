Livingston Police arrest man in connection to suspicious death

Police confirm that one man has been arrested in connection to the suspicious death of a Livingston man.Chief Randy Dufrene of the Livingston Police Department confirms that officers were called to a home on Bloss Ave on Monday at roughly 9:30 p.m. We're told the man who would later be arrested, Joseph A. Wilson, 64, was the one who called police for help.The victim, Stacey Warren Smith, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was completed Wednesday morning to determine the official cause of death.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation. Officials have not released the results of that autopsy.

Wilson is charged with obstruction of justice and possession of schedule IV CDS. He is being held in the Livingston Parish Prison in lieu of a $35,000 bond.



The investigation is ongoing.



