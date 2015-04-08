LSU Police Dept. investigates knifepoint robbery outside campus building

The LSU Police Department arrested a man accused of attempted armed robbery outside a building on campus early Wednesday morning.Curtis J Honore, 53, was charged by LSU Police with armed robbery with a knife and resisting arrest. He is additionally charged by the Baton Rouge Police Department for aggravated assault and entry after being forbidden. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.According to LSU police, the suspect tried to rob a female victim at knifepoint outside of Pleasant Hall. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. However, he was later spotted near Louie's Café on Lake Street."We received a call at about 8:15 a.m. in reference to a male subject who was soliciting money and having pulled out a knife on the victim," said Capt. Cory Lalonde with LSUPD. "They began looking for the suspect. At that time, an officer was flagged down to Louie's in reference to a similar incident."Police say they saw a man who fit the description and tried to approach him."The suspect fled on a bike. Our officers were able to detain him and take him into custody at the Circle K on Highland Road," Lalonde added.Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for a third attempted robbery outside of the CVS on Highland Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting with that part of the investigation.Officers say all three suspects had similar complaints."The female victim advised that she was unable to say exactly what the suspect said to her, but she did understand that he was attempting to get money from her, at which time he did pull out a small knife. The female was able to get away from him and he was not able to get any items from her," Lalonde explained.

