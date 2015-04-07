Joseph Beauregard Olinde Sr., retired Olinde's president, dies at age 90

Joseph Beauregard 'JB' Olinde, Sr., 90, passed away early Tuesday, April 7, 2015. JB was born in New Roads and lived in Baton Rouge for nearly 70 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, 'Tyke' Johnson Olinde, 7 children, 21 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Humphrey Theodore Olinde, Sr and Elsie Heck Olinde. He was an active business and civic leader, but with JB, family always came first.

Before he retired, he was president of B. Olinde and Sons Co., Inc. (Olinde's) and Brown Brokerage Company. He was founder of Guaranty Bancshares, New Roads and Baton Rouge Bancshares and was president of the Greater Baton Rouge Furniture Dealers Association. The appliance and furniture company, now known as Olinde's, is more than 120 years old. Olinde's has four locations in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas: two Olinde's Furniture stores and two Olinde's Mattress Superstores. The company also has Ashley Furniture Home stores in Opelousas, Houma, Lake Charles, Ponchatoula, Harahan, Gonzales, Baker and Denham Springs.

JB was active in numerous civic organizations including Civitan Club and Rotary Club of Baton Rouge. He was selected into the LSU Foundation.

He graduated LSU law school in 1949, but during undergraduate studies, volunteered for the U.S. Army in 1943. He fought bravely on the front lines in Europe in World War II and received the Presidential Unit Citation for Extraordinary Heroism. JB was awarded two bronze stars with Oak Leaf Clusters.

Visitation will be Friday, April 10, 2015 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baton Rouge with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice.

