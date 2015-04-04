LSU softball run rules Ole Miss 8-0 in 5 innings in Game 2 of series

Carley Hoover struck out six batters in the win. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)

The No. 2-ranked LSU softball team was back on the diamond for a doubleheader against Ole Miss on Saturday, as the Tigers quickly dismantled the Rebels in Game 2 with an 8-0 rule win in five innings.

Carley Hoover was in the circle for LSU and recorded six strike outs in the win.

The Tigers got the offense going in the bottom of the third inning. With two players on base, Kellsi Kloss hammered a pitch out of the yard. The home run put the Tigers up 3-0.

Still in the third, Constance Quinn stepped up to the plate and blasted a solo home run to make it 4-0.

LSU put up more runs in the fourth. With bases loaded, Dylan Supak hit a blooper into left field to bring in two runs. The rout was officially on, as the Tigers led 6-0.

Quinn then continued her huge day, with a two-out, two-run single to centerfield to give LSU an 8-0 lead.

Hoover and the Tigers defense then kept the Rebels scoreless again at the top of the fifth inning to secure the win.

