Teen arrested for taking police on chase in stolen vehicle

A 15-year-old was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle from LSU's campus and crashed it while attempting to outrun police.

Cpl. L'Jean McKneeley with the Baton Rouge Police Department reports that the incident happened shortly after midnight Friday.

"Our helicopter was in the air patrolling when they observed a vehicle traveling without its headlights," he said. "Officers on the ground located the vehicle and tried to let the driver know his lights were not on."

At that point the Honda Accord failed to pull over and a short chase ensued.

"He crashed into a fence in the 1800 block of California Street and officers were able to quickly apprehend him," Cpl. McKneeley said. "He was not injured and during the course of the investigation they learned the vehicle had been stolen from LSU's campus."

Officers with the LSU Police Department were contacted and they located the owner of the vehicle.

"The vehicle had not been reported stolen when BRPD contacted us," said Capt. Cory Lalonde, LSU Police Department. "Officers were able to contact the owner and that's when he advised that he was out of town and had parked his vehicle at the natatorium."

The teen was arrested and charged with auto theft and aggravated flight from an officer. He was booked into the juvenile detention center.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.