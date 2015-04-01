STAR offers legal services for sexual assault survivors

The Baton Rouge-based sexual assault advocacy group is launching a new legal counseling service for survivors.

The Sexual Assault Trauma Awareness (STAR) team is holding an open house on Wednesday, April 1 at its office located at 8281 Goodwood Blvd. During the event, which begins at 4:30 p.m., members of the public will have the opportunity to learn more about the new program.

Executive Director Racheal Hebert explains that the court advocacy program is the product of a federal grant that was awarded the agency in October 2014.

“This is going to be an added benefit to our survivors that already seek services through our hotline, through our hospital advocacy or our counseling program,” she said. “We now have more opportunities for them to find justice through the civil program.”

Survivors will gain the benefit of a legal expert to provide help through campus and/or civil court proceedings. They will answer questions and help write a victim impact statement, which is a crucial component.

STAR will be hosting several events during the month of April in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). Click here find out more about SAAM.

For more information about STAR and its available programs, visit www.brstar.org or call the 24-hour hotline at (225) 383-RAPE (7273).

