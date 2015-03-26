Southern approves reassignment of AD but without explanation

The Southern University Board of Supervisors approved the reassignment of Dr. William Broussard to the University System Office Friday morning during their regular meeting. However, they did so without explanation. The board met in executive session in private chambers before returning to the meeting room to approve the motion.

System President Ronald Mason declined comment and called the issue an internal matter.

According to sources, Southern University has suspended athletic director Dr. William Broussard for his role in the school's reporting of APR data to the NCAA, although a statement released by the school calls the move a "temporary reassignment."

News of Broussard's reassignment from Southern athletic director to a position in the system office resulted in a lot of public reaction, not only from social media, but coaches on campus as well.

"It is shocking," said Southern head baseball coach Roger Cador. "It caught me by surprise, off guard."

Broussard's job, in particular, was an uphill battle from day one.

"He was trying to fix a lot of things. He was against a lot of odds, but he was trying to make it happen," Cador added.

He inherited APR sanctions and an athletic department filled with insufficient student records that led to a postseason ban for all Jaguar sports.

"Everybody knows our situation that we lack finances and we lack personnel. We just don't have a lot of people to do the things kids really need. It makes it even more difficult, so that's why we have to dig in as coaches to make sure that we aid them in trying to achieve the goal of getting our APR up and getting these kids graduated," Cador explained.

A coach familiar with raising academic standards is men's basketball head coach Roman Banks. The board also approved Banks to step into the role of Interim Athletic Director, which takes effect on April 1st.

Southern released a statement on the situation:

"Southern University Director of Athletics Dr. William Broussard has been temporarily reassigned to the Southern University System Office, effective April 1. The reassignment is a personnel matter and therefore the University can not discuss it publicly. The University will have no further comment on the subject. We fully anticipate that Dr. Broussard will return as Director of Athletics on Aug. 1, 2015. SU Head Mens' Basketball Coach Roman Banks will assume a dual role that will include Acting Director of Athletics, effective April 1. He will continue in both positions until the anticipated return of Dr. Broussard on Aug. 1, 2015."

Banks will meet with the media this afternoon at 2:05 p.m. on the third floor of the A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse. Be sure to check back with WAFB.com for the latest as more information becomes available.