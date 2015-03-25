Councilwoman seeks to add charge against owner of illegal nightclub

?

?

?

?

?

?

An additional charge is possible for a man accused of running an illegal teen nightclub where a 16-year-old runaway was found half-naked, according to Councilwoman C. Denise Marcelle, District 7."They're not supposed to be a teen club, they're not supposed to serve alcohol," she said. "They're not supposed to be operating as any kind of club, that's why it wasn't on our radar."She added that the building located at 3773 Plank Road is only permitted to serve as warehouse space."The only thing they're allowed to do is have a private party where no alcohol is served and no money is exchanged," she noted.Questions surrounding the venue came to light after the 9 News Investigators learned about the arrest of 44-year-old Shane Theriot. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday, March 22 after officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to investigate a “suspicious” incident."One female was on the lap of one of the males dancing and three dollars were on the floor," the officer noted. "Officers checked the rest of the business and found a 16-year-old female laying in a sectioned off room of the business. The juvenile was…reported missing [on March 18, 2015] through the city of Baker."Theriot was charged with contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, letting a disorderly place and violation of wine, beer and liquor ordinance.However, this was not the first incident at the recently-opened venue.Officers were called to investigate on February 15, 2015. According to reports, when officers arrived they witnessed a person patting people down at the door and an unknown female was dancing topless inside the building."Officers were told that no alcohol was being sold and that it was a private membership club," said Cpl. Don Coppola, Jr.But alcohol was found and the case was turned over to the Alcohol Beverage Control Board for review. Officials say that case is still under investigation.Marcelle says she's discussing the possibility of adding charges for illegal operation of a business with Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie.