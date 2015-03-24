Half-naked runaway teen found inside 'membership only' nightclub

The manager of a nightclub was arrested after a teen runaway was found inside the business wearing only her bra and panties.

"[Residents] said it was opened as a teenage club, but it was a very small crowd," said Councilwoman C. Denise Marcelle, District 7. "It would not have drawn any attention to anybody in the neighborhood because it was just a few kids they thought was in there rapping and hanging out."

But the recently-opened venue did catch someone's attention.

According to the probable cause report, Baton Rouge Police officers were dispatched to 3773 Plank Road on Sunday, March 22 in reference to a "suspicious" incident. When officers arrived at roughly 2:15 a.m., they conducted a search of the building."One female was on the lap of one of the males dancing and three dollars were on the floor," the officer noted. "Officers checked the rest of the business and found a 16-year-old female laying in a sectioned off room of the business. The juvenile was…reported missing [on March 18, 2015] through the city of Baker."The report notes that police identified the manager of the club as 44-year-old Shane Theriot of Baton Rouge during a prior investigation on February 15, 2015."The business appeared to be a club," said Cpl. Don Coppola, Jr., Baton Rouge Police Department. "There was a person at the front door patting people down and there was an unknown female dancing topless on a pole inside the building. Officers were told that no alcohol was being sold and that it was a private membership club."That case was referenced to the Alcohol Beverage Control board due to possible violations. Officials with that agency confirm there's an ongoing investigation.Although there were no arrests during the first incident, Theriot was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Sunday for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, letting a disorderly place, and violation of wine, beer and liquor ordinance. He was released after posting a $950 bond.