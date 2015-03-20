Package of bills pre filed after Sexual Assault Working Group rallies together

Committee meetings happen every day at the Capitol, but the Sexual Assault Working Group stands out.

"I just called these people and we all just started meeting, so it's not even an official committee per se," said Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans. "It's a group of people who are all volunteering their time."

The group held its first meeting on Oct. 15, 2014.

"No one up here is getting per diem, or pay," he noted. "We're all just showing up on a monthly or bi monthly basis to try and really move this issue forward."

The issue revolves around a federal report about sexual violence on college campuses. It cites that one in five women will be sexually assaulted during her college career.

"We've got a problem across the state in that many schools have no disciplinary process and the ones that do have a bad one."

To address the issue, Morrell approached individuals with a wide range of knowledge on the topic. From legal experts to victim advocates, the committee says it has looked at the issue from every perspective.

"It's like having a kitchen cabinet of experts to make sure that when you're drafting legislation, you're actually addressing the issues and you're doing it an informed kind of way," he said.

After nearly a dozen meetings and countless phone calls, a package of bills have been drafted.

"We're really trying to be as thoughtful as possible on moving the ball forward on sexual assault in Louisiana."

