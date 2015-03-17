Store employee accused of exposing himself to customer

A woman claims a department store employee made unwanted sexual advances towards while she was shopping, and went so far as to expose his genitals to her.

"The defendant said to the victim ‘look here,' at which time the victim turned around to face the defendant," a Baton Rouge Police officer noted in the probable cause report. "The defendant had his erect penis protruding from the zipper of his pants."

According to the report, the incident occurred on February 27, 2015 in the Dillard's department store located inside Cortana Mall. The woman told police she was shopping in the store around 12:30 p.m. when she approached the employee, Brian Green, to ask if the store carried a particular clothing brand.

"[Brian Green] began flirting with the victim by telling her she was a ‘sexy lady' and asking her if she was married," the officer noted. "The victim was very uncomfortable with [Green]'s advances. "

The victim claims she told Green she is married, but he continued to follow her as she was shopping. That's when she claims he exposed himself to her.

"The victim quickly went to another employee and reported the incident and that employee was able to positively identify [Green]."

The investigating officer issued a warrant for Green's arrest. He was located and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday, March 16. He is charged with obscenity.

