New on 9News at 10PM

South Louisiana's #1 newscast is WAFB's 9News at 10pm. Greg Meriwether and Donna Britt deliver the days top news headlines. Graham Ulkins has the area's breaking news covered wherever it happens. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes keeps you and your family aware of severe weather moving into our area and gets you ready for the morning commute and Sports Director Steve Schneider delivers South Louisiana's best coverage of pro, college and high school sports.

  • THE INVESTIGATORS: Seeing Double?

    THE INVESTIGATORS: Seeing Double?

    Plantation Estates in Denham Springs (Source: WAFB)Plantation Estates in Denham Springs (Source: WAFB)

    At first glance, everything about Plantation Estates in Denham Springs seems to be just like any other neighborhood, that is until you start driving through it. You come to a stop sign, but then right behind it, there's another stop sign.

  • The Road to Nowhere: The cost of Baton Rouge traffic studies

    The Road to Nowhere: The cost of Baton Rouge traffic studies

    Source: DOTDSource: DOTD

    Baton Rouge’s traffic woes are chronic. For many, traffic headaches are seemingly a part of life.

  • The price of a second chance; expungement explained

    The price of a second chance; expungement explained

    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    It just takes one bad decision or one misstep to derail your whole future. An arrest or a conviction permanently altars your record and a criminal record can stand in the way of getting a job or even applying for loans. However, there is a way to turn back the clock with an expungement.

  • The Investigators: FEMA Six Months Later, Part 2 - What to expect down the road

    The Investigators: FEMA Six Months Later, Part 2 - What to expect down the road

    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    More than 4,000 manufactured housing units (MHUs) from FEMA are scattered through some of the hardest hit parishes, such as East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension.

  • The Investigators: FEMA 6 Months Later

    The Investigators: FEMA 6 Months Later

    Thursday, February 9 2017 7:58 PM EST2017-02-10 00:58:29 GMT

    Many neighborhood streets are now lined with FEMA's manufactured housing units, or MHUs. In total, FEMA expects to deliver about 4,500 of them in all. Now six months after the flood, the 9News Investigators sat down with FEMA's top brass.

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Traffic zippering

    SPECIAL REPORT: Traffic zippering

    Monday, February 6 2017 8:26 PM EST2017-02-07 01:26:09 GMT
    (Source: Liz Koh/WAFB)(Source: Liz Koh/WAFB)

    One thing everyone in Baton Rouge can agree on is how terrible traffic is. What if there is was a way to possibly reduce some of the traffic congestion we see every day? There's a concept called zipper merging.

  • THE INVESTIGATORS: Failure to pay

    THE INVESTIGATORS: Failure to pay

    (Source: WAFB)(Source: WAFB)

    When someone is convicted of a crime, often times, a judge will order that the defendant pay the victim a certain amount of money. It is called restitution. The 9News Investigators discovered

  • Degree of Debt: Student loan crisis leads the nation in cumulative debt

    Degree of Debt: Student loan crisis leads the nation in cumulative debt

    Thursday, November 17 2016 11:20 PM EST2016-11-18 04:20:08 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    When someone makes the decision to go to college, they go with the dream of graduating to get a high-paying job. But what happens when things don't go as planned and they are left with suffocating student loan debt? 

  • OD Lifesaver: EMS reports increase in Narcan use

    OD Lifesaver: EMS reports increase in Narcan use

    Monday, November 14 2016 10:48 PM EST2016-11-15 03:48:59 GMT
    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    There are few things that can free a person from the grips of a deadly drug overdose. One thing that can is a medicine that has become a vital tool for first responders and it is more accessible than ever, but some worry it is still not in the hands that need it most. 

  • The Investigators: GoFraudMe, when GoFundMe goes wrong

    The Investigators: GoFraudMe, when GoFundMe goes wrong

    Friday, November 11 2016 5:45 PM EST2016-11-11 22:45:37 GMT
    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    In a time of crisis, people's hearts take control and they dig into their pocketbooks to help as much as they can. While everyone is giving, some are looking to wrongfully benefit. 

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Delayed Diversion

    SPECIAL REPORT: Delayed Diversion

    Monday, November 7 2016 11:14 PM EST2016-11-08 04:14:25 GMT
    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    Millions of dollars in taxpayer money have gone toward the Comite River Diversion project, but more than 30 years later, little to no progress has been made.

  • The Investigators: Figuring Out FEMA

    The Investigators: Figuring Out FEMA

    Thursday, November 3 2016 11:13 PM EDT2016-11-04 03:13:51 GMT
    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    The Investigators went directly to officials to ask questions like how is FEMA really calculating how much homeowners get for their flooded homes and the things inside. 

  • Figuring out the flood

    Figuring out the flood

    Wednesday, November 2 2016 5:31 PM EDT2016-11-02 21:31:44 GMT
    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    With all of the talk about a 1,000-year rain or 1,000-year flood, does that mean people in south Louisiana shouldn't expect to see the type of rain we got in August for another 1,000 years? 

  • The Investigators: Fireproof

    The Investigators: Fireproof

    Thursday, October 27 2016 10:15 PM EDT2016-10-28 02:15:56 GMT
    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    The National Association of State Fire Marshals is sounding the alarm about retailers selling smoke alarms that are not tested to national standards.

