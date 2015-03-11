Grand jury indicts 'getaway driver' in killing high school football coach

A grand jury returned indictments for principal to second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the man accused of driving the getaway vehicle from a murder scene. However, no action was taken against the accused gunman.

The grand jury case was presented 112 days after Kendric Cloud, 25, and his cousin, Lemark Cloud, 25, were arrested for the shooting death of 27-year-old Juan Joseph. The incident happened outside a nightclub on Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Police claim Kendric and Lemark became involved in an argument with Joseph. They allege that Kendric produced a gun and shot Joseph. The case, however, was not that simple for the grand jury.

The case against Kendric Cloud was pretermitted, which means they didn't not find sufficient evidence to indict or dismiss charges.

“We were not in the room when they deliberated, but I think the decision was appropriate based on the evidence that was presented,” said District Attorney Hillar Moore. “I can only guess that the grand jury didn't have sufficient evidence to support an indictment at this time.”

The grand jury did secure the indictment against Lemark, who is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $300,000 bond.

“We're not alleging he's the shooter,” Moore noted.

Joseph was the quarterbacks coach at West St. John High School. He was the father of a daughter and had a second child on the way.

NOTE: A prior version of this story incorrectly identified Kendric Cloud as the individual indicted in this case.

