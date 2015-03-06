Trio of television series set to begin production in Baton Rouge

As the stage is being set to debate the future of the entertainment industry tax credits, Baton Rouge is gearing up for a frenzy of activity with television productions.

The Mayor's office recently announced that the Sundance Channel, which is owned by AMC Networks, will film a pilot and six episodes of “Hap & Leonard.”

The highly anticipated series is adapted from author Joe Lansdale's Southern noir books. The story is set in 1980s East Texas and follows the misadventures of Hap Collins and Leonard Pine.

An appeal for use of office space at the Old Woman's Hospital will be heard by the Metro Council on Wednesday, March 11. If approved, the series will move its production office to the former Human Resources Operations Center, which is an area currently unoccupied.

A second television series has already inked a deal for stage and office space at Celtic Studios and has begun hiring crew members.

Sony Pictures Television has ordered 10 episodes from WGN America (Parks and Recreation, How I Met Your Mother, Law & Order). “Underground,” a new slavery era drama that revolves around the Underground Railroad, will begin filming in April.

Also set to begin production in April is “Scream,” a new television series based on the hit movie-franchise of the same name. The 10-episode series is set to premiere in October.

Sources tell us the show will also base at the Celtic Media Centre and is beginning to hire local crew. For more information visit www.filmbatonrouge.com.

