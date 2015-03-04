Man dies from injuries after shooting during rush hour car chase

A 23-year-old man died Thursday after he was shot during a car chase that happened just outside of downtown Baton Rouge during rush hour on Tuesday, March 3.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the victim, Kwemon Davis, was driving in the 2200 block of Spanish Town Road at roughly 5:20 p.m. Tuesday when, for unknown reasons, a second vehicle began following his vehicle and a chase ensued.

The two vehicles continued until someone in the second vehicle shot a gun at Davis' car. Davis was struck by at least one bullet, causing him to crash his vehicle into a utility pole near the intersection of North 22nd and Gracie Street.

Davis was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive in this shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

