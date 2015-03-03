Confused carjacker ditches vehicle after stabbing woman

A woman was stabbed in the leg by an attempted carjacker after he became confused about how to start her vehicle.

"The vehicle was a push-to-start," said Capt. Kenny Payne, Plaquemine Police Department. "He didn't know how to start the vehicle, so kept screaming at her, ‘how do you start it?' Her legs were actually stretched across his lap at that time, and that's when he stabbed her."

The whole thing happened early Monday morning in the parking lot of a church located on Plaquemine Street. The woman was treated at a local hospital and will recover from her injury.

"We believe this was a crime of opportunity," Capt Payne noted. "We think he was just walking by and saw her in the parking lot."

Thankfully, the woman managed to escape out the passenger door. When she screamed for help, catching the attention of people nearby, the man got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Police have located surveillance video of an individual who they believe is responsible for the carjacking.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

