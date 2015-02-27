Police: Teen knocked out school bus driver while bus was in motion

A 15-year-old was arrested for allegedly beating a school bus driver unconscious while the bus was in motion.

"Several witnesses on the bus said the driver was involved in an argument with an unruly student," said Cpl. L'Jean McKneely, Baton Rouge Police Department. "The student punched the bus driver several times in the face until she was knocked unconscious. Another student stepped on the brakes of the bus and pulled the shifter to stop the bus."

The incident happened in the 5100 block of Linden at roughly 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 26.

"The suspect jumped off the bus and ran away before police got there," Cpl. McKneely noted. "The suspect's mother then took him to first district where officers questioned him about the incident. He was arrested shortly thereafter."

The teen is charged with battery of a bus operator, aggravated obstruction of a roadway, and second-degree battery.

A representative for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System says the student was immediately suspended and has been recommended for expulsion from Christa McAuliff Superintendent's Academy, which is an alternative school for students with disciplinary histories.

"The student…has the right to a hearing on the expulsion recommendation," said Keith Bromery, Executive Director of Communications. "We take incidents like this one very seriously. Appropriate disciplinary measures will be instituted based on the investigation into the incident."

The 26-year-old bus driver was transported to the hospital immediately following the incident. Officials say she is recovering from her injuries.

