Police: Guitar Center employee admits to theft of $15K from deposits

Police arrested a Guitar Center employee after he allegedly admitted to stealing nearly $15,000 from the company due to personal financial troubles.

According to the probable cause report, Baton Rouge Police detectives were called to investigate on January 21, 2015. The Loss Prevention Manager of the Guitar Center, 9001 Florida Blvd., told detectives that an audit revealed that Benjamin David Ringuette, 24, stole cash from store deposits.

“The audit revealed that several deposits which dated back to September 2014 had not been deposited,” the officer noted in the report. “The complainant provided copies of paperwork which included checks that were cashed, receipts for money received and money that was being deposited, and the paperwork was consistent with the complainant's statements.”

Ringuette, who was the store's Operations Manager, was questioned by police on February 5, 2015. He allegedly admitted to taking the money, saying he was “having financial troubles, and that he was unable to pay the bills with what he received from salary.”

A warrant was later issued for Ringuette's arrest. He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday, February 25.

Ringuette is charged with felony theft. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.