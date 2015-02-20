Tigers tinker with lineup before series against Boston College

It only took LSU head coach Paul Mainieri four games to tinker with the lineup for his No. 4 Tigers following Wednesday night's 6-3 loss to Nicholls State.

Mainieri admitted that the Tigers were prepared to take a few more losses early in this season than they may be used to with some young freshmen pitching.

However, it was the lack of clutch hitting against Nicholls that activated the biggest change so far, moving shortstop Alex Bregman into the third spot in the lineup, in hopes that it will produce more runs when they need them.

"The only reason I put him in the two hole was to take some of the pressure off of him, and I think what's happened is, instead of accepting it as me trying to take a little pressure off of him, he's tried to make himself into a two hole hitter. And that's not who he is. He has to be a slugger," said Mainieri.

"Hit a few balls hard. Could easily be hitting 500 right now, but I don't like the way I swing. Not satisfied. Think I've got a lot more in there and we're going to try and get that out," said Bregman.

"Guys like Bregman and Connor Hale, they have to do more for us. You know they have to be more sluggers more than they are just happy slapping singles. They've gotta be RBI guys," added Mainieri.

LSU has only has six extra base hits through the first four games of the season.

"This weekend we're going to try to show more power in that lineup and clutch hitting like we failed to do yesterday. This group of guys is a great group of guys and we're going to get it done. We're gonna get the job done," said LSU's Chris Chinea.

The Tigers will get a chance to test out the new line up as they host Boston College for a weekend series. The Eagles showed off their own talent at batting practice Thursday night before the doubleheader with LSU on Friday.

"I think we're great offensively. We had a really good first weekend. We scored something like 27 runs. We're really gritty. Your typical northeast team. Tough, dealt with a lot of elements that have been thrown at us, whether it's snow or whatever it is. But we're a real tough team," Boston College junior Chris Shaw.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.