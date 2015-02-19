Two men sentenced for drug deal-robbery that ended with a fatal shooting

Two men who were originally charged with second-degree murder have accepted plea deals for their part in the shooting death of their criminal cohort.

Marcus Heard, 41, and Jermaine Clark, 30, accepted plea deals for their part in an armed robbery that resulted in the death of Robert Heard, 26. The men were reportedly working together to rob John Freeman.

According to investigators, the three men went to Freeman's home on January 14, 2012 for a drug deal. Once inside the home on Gerald Drive, they attempted to rob Freeman.

Freeman and an unidentified 16-year-old, became involved in a gun battle with the three men. Robert Heard was fatally wounded and Jermaine Clark survived after being shot in the head.

Marcus Heard and Clark were arrested and charged with second-degree murder, as well as armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. The case was presented to a grand jury, but an indictment was declined for the murder charge.

A grand jury also failed to indict the 16-year-old for second-degree murder. Heard's death was ruled a justifiable homicide because the teen and Freeman were acting in self-defense.

On Feb. 4, 2015, Clark took a plea deal and was sentenced to 16 years in prison without the benefit of parole.

On Feb. 9, 2014, Heard took a plea deal and was sentenced to 17 years in prison without the benefit of parole.



