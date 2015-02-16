Loch Ness flamingo stolen after Spanish Town parade

A feature-creature from the Spanish Town parade has gone missing and "her" owner is pleading for her safe return.

"She's part of our history and all we want is her back," said Brian Nolan, board member and organizer of the Spanish Town parade. "All we want is her back. We don't want to get anyone in trouble. As long as we get her back, no one will get in trouble."

Her name is Flessie and she is a 10 feet tall flamingo that was designed to look like the Loch Ness monster.

"She hasn't been a used a lot in the past few years, so this year we decided to break her out and put her at the judge's table," Nolan explained. "Now someone decided they need her more than we do."

When the parade ended, she was loaded on a pickup truck that was then parked downtown near the Sheraton Hotel on France Street.

"She weighs a couple hundred pounds," Nolan said. "It would have taken some work to move her. She wouldn't fit in a car or SUV. It had to have been put on a truck."

Nolan says Flessie went missing Saturday evening sometime between 9 p.m. and midnight.

No official police report has been filed because, as Nolan stated, they do not want to get anyone in trouble. If you want to confess and send Flessie back to her home, all you have to do is message her owners at www.spanishtownmardigras.com.

