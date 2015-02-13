No. 2 Tigers gunning for No. 1

LSU Gymnastics takes its new No. 2 national ranking on the road to Auburn Friday night as the team keeps gunning for the No. 1 spot.

Tigers head coach D-D Breaux is a big advocate of momentum and the effect it can have during competition. Following their best meet of the season, LSU looks to keep building on that at Auburn.

"It definitely boosted our confidence and showed and just showed the depth that we have in our lineups to get the highest score of the season without one of our all-arounders," said sophomore gymnast Sydney Ewing.

"We have a lot of potential to be the team that we ultimately set out to be," said junior gymnast Jessica Savona.

With their early success this year, the Tigers are starting to rival their 2014 season in terms of making history.

They topped their 198 score mark three weeks sooner in the schedule than they did one year ago. Not to mention LSU's steps forward on balance beam, ranked second nationally on the event after their 49.625 against Georgia, their highest since 2005.

"The freshman really added a great deal on balance beam this year and really created a competitive environment on that event to the point where we've got 11 or 12 gymnasts that legitimately could go in and we really don't miss a beat," said Associate Head Coach Jay Clark.

"That definitely puts the pressure on everyone to do their best, and I think our beam lineup is super confident this year," added Ewing.

Though as strong as the Tigers are, they're still narrowly behind Oklahoma for the nation No. 1 which Clark said for now that may be best for the team.

"I enjoy being a hunter rather than the hunted," said Clark. "For us, it's a good mentality for us to have to have a little bit of something that's out there ahead of us. So we know that while Oklahoma may be where they are right now, we're on our schedule and our time frame, if you will."

The Tigers are pacing themselves to make another push for the ultimate prize in April at the Super Six Finals.

