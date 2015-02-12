Trial date, $550K bond set for teen accused of Baker Civic Center shootings

Funerals for the three teens who were murdered at a birthday party on Friday, March 28 are being held this weekend.

The suspect in the Baker shooting that left three teenagers dead Friday was identified Monday during a juvenile detention hearing.

Judge Kathleen Richey has ruled that the Baker teen accused of three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder can be charged as an adult.

A little more than two weeks after three teenagers were shot to death at a birthday party, the accused teen gunman is due in court.

Conditions for bond and a trial date have been set for the teen accused of killing three people during a party at the Baker Civic Center.

On March 29, 2014, the day after the shooting at the Baker Civic Club, Nakeydran Williams was arrested and booked for the deaths of Kendal Dorsey, 15, Diontrey Claiborne, 18, and Marcell Franklin, 15. He was charged with attempted murder for a fourth teen, Javaughn Simmons, 19, who was also shot and survived.

Seventeen days after his arrest, a grand jury returned indictments for all the charges against Williams. He pleaded “not guilty” on June 18, 2014.

Williams appeared in court on Wednesday, February 11, 2015. The 16-year-old will stand trial as an adult on October 19, 2015, Judge Anthony Marabella, Jr. ruled.

Williams has been held without bond at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison since April 16, 2014. On Tuesday Judge Marabella set his bond at $550,000 with conditions.

If bond is posted, Williams is not allowed to be released until the court is notified and a hearing is held. Additionally, if he is released on bond, he will be monitored with the use of an ankle bracelet. Finally, he will be required to abide by a curfew.

