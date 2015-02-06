LSP: Autopsy reveals man killed himself after shootout with off-duty deputy

Louisiana State Police say an off-duty Livingston Parish Deputy was involved in a fatal domestic shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the deputy was confronted by his girlfriend's ex-husband on Country Club Ln., just off Lockhart in Denham Springs.

Some possible insight into a deadly shooting involving an off-duty sheriff's deputy has surfaced, as the investigation continues. Neighbors said the shooting may have been domestic and possibly involved a court battle.

Investigators said the man killed in the shooting involving an off-duty sheriff's deputy took his own life.

The findings in the shooting that left Sidney Averett dead Tuesday were released Friday afternoon.

"Yesterday, Louisiana State Police received autopsy results from the coroner," said Tpr. Jared Sandifer with LSP. "Detectives reviewed those results and met with the family of the deceased to review those results with them."

The autopsy was completed by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office on behalf of the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office. Officials said Averett was shot three times during the incident. They added the fatal wound, however, was self-inflicted.

"LSP understands that the family of the deceased is grieving at this time and our condolences go out to them," Sandifer added.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard released the following statement Friday afternoon about the incident:

"I am aware that the Livingston Parish Coroner and the Louisiana State Police have released the findings of an autopsy report. My understanding is the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Again, I am saddened by these events. The reason I contacted Louisiana State Police to conduct this investigation is because it involved one of my deputies. The deputy was off-duty at the time and was at the residence of the estranged spouse of Sidney Averett. When I was informed of the shooting - and given the relationship of my deputy and the estranged spouse - I felt that an investigation by State Police was appropriate. It is not my policy to comment on an investigation by another law enforcement agency. As per protocol, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the State Police investigation. My thoughts and prayers are with the Averett family."

Deputies were called to a home on Country Club Lane in Denham Springs. Deputy David Johnson, Sr. with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was inside the home when Averett allegedly forced his way inside. Johnson was not on duty.

Averett's estranged wife, Stephanie Ballard, is currently dating Johnson.

Sheriff Jason Ard released a statement on Facebook, but has not yet spoken to the media about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

