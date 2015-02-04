The future of Baton Rouge General Mid-City after announcement of ER closure

What does the future hold for the Mid-City ER location of the Baton Rouge General? It is a question people are asking after the news that their emergency room will close in the next two months.

The first open heart surgery in Baton Rouge was done at the Baton Rogue General, and the city's oldest hospital may feel like it's enduring a similar ultra-invasive procedure on itself.

CEO Mark Slyter says the reality means possible layoffs for workers and uncertainty for patients. Immediately, the General will develop its new model of healthcare for Mid-City with input from the state, Baton Rouge Area Foundation, and Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.

"Healthcare is complicated, it's very complicated and when you're scared, frightened, dealing with injury you try to go to a place with the least resistance," said Slyter.

One out of every three uninsured have gone through the General's Mid City ER since EKL closed in 2013. This year's projected deficit totals more than $25 million in losses.

Expansion of a new urgent care clinic on North Foster is possible, and temporary clinics as things evolve.

Slyter says the hospital will remain committed and in place for mid-city.

