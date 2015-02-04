LSU baseball's freshmen twin brothers

Two of the names that stick out in the Tigers' freshman class are the Jordan twins. No. 24 Beau in the outfield and No. 25 Bryce working in the infield are said not to be typically guys head coach Paul Mainieri would recruit, but so far, he's only been singing their praises.

"Everyday that goes by, I love those kids more and more. I'm telling you. They are ball players. I mean they are tough, hard-nosed kids that compete as hard as anybody possibly can. They work extremely hard," said Mainieri.

"I knew the competition was going to be top notch going to one of the top ten D-1 colleges," said freshman infielder Bryce Jordan. "I knew what to look forward to, and that's one of the reasons I came here, to get challenged, you know."

"We're a very different type of player. We come out here, and we're like brutes. We give 100 percent everyday. We might not be the most talented, but we're going to prove ourselves," freshman outfielder Beau Jordan.

"Beau Jordan, this fall, I'll bet you he had intersquad scrimmage of six or seven two-out RBI singles with a runner on second base, which to me takes something special in a player to do those kinds of things," said Mainieri.

"Growing up in Louisiana, I'm sure every little kid's dream is to play for LSU. It's just one of those things you want to do when you get older," added Bryce Jordan.

"And I think they're both going to be starting players at LSU at some point in their career, and they're going to help us win a lot of games," commented Mainieri.

No doubt it will be tough to break into the line-up with so much veteran talent in the infield and outfield, but the future is certainly bright for both of the Jordans.

Copyright 2015 WAFB. All rights reserved.