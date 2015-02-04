LSU Hoops returns home Thursday

After a very disappointing setback at Mississippi State Saturday, head coach Johnny Jones and his Tigers gear up for three straight games at home, including a date with No. 1 Kentucky next Tuesday.

LSU has been playing down to the wire games with lesser talented teams for weeks and Saturday it caught up with them again at Mississippi State. The most surprising part is the Tigers still had not learned from their prior experiences, and once again got caught up in the numbers.

"It wasn't a very big crowd there. We weren't really hyped up to play. We looked at their record too much and didn't realize they're a perfectly capable team of being anybody on any given night. And that's what happened," said junior guard Keith Hornsby.

"We didn't come out mentally prepared for that game and with the right mindset. That showed how overlooking a team can come back and hurt us," said sophomore forward Jarell Martin.

"They certainly didn't sneak up on us," said head coach Johnny Jones with a different take on LSU's loss to the Bulldogs. "We prepared and certainly told our players how good they were and how we had to prepare for them. We, unfortunately, probably got outplayed."

The Tigers will have to figure out how to avoid the sluggish play that has cost them already in three conference games as LSU faces Auburn in the PMAC on Thursday. Auburn is another opponent near the bottom of the food chain at just 2-6 in the SEC.

"One thing we want to make sure we guard against is any excuses," said Jones.

"Anybody in this conference can beat each other on any given night, as we've seen. Everybody's been played close, Kentucky's been played close a few times," sophomore forward Jordan Mickey.

"There's not a team in our league that we disrespect. You have to really respect everyone," added Jones.

The good news for LSU is that leading scorer Jordan Mickey, who was banged up against Mississippi State, and sharp-shooting freshman Jalyn Patterson should be good to fully practice on Wednesday and ready to play against Auburn, according to head coach Johnny Jones.

