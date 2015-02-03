Police report man listed in serious condition after getting shot in the chest

A man is hospitalized in serious condition after getting shot in the chest Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on North 16th Street. Officers were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m.

The victim's name was not released.

Witnesses claimed a second person was shot, but police have not yet confirmed that information.

A possible suspect and motive have not been identified.

