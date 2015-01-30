Police search for two men who robbed Burger King employees at gu - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police search for two men who robbed Burger King employees at gunpoint

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Staff Source: WAFB Staff
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police need your help to locate two men who robbed employees of a Burger King.

The robbery happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday, January 30, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The victims told police that the men walked into the store located on Highland Road, pulled out guns and demanded money.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

The witnesses described the men as black males, both having a slim builds.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Copyright WAFB 2015. All Rights Reserved


Powered by Frankly