Two in custody after running from police in Tigerland-area

Two men are behind bars after they allegedly broke into several homes and ran from police.

It all started around 2:30 p.m. at the University View apartment complex located on East Boyd. The Baton Rouge Police Department was dispatched to a reported burglary in progress.

Officials say at least three apartments were burglarized.

When officers arrived on scene, they spotted two men running from the complex. One was eventually located near the Sonic on Burbank. We're told police used a stun gun to stop that individual.

The second suspect was located a short time later in the parking lot across the street.

Police arrested Christopher Bennet, 21, and Travone Eames, 20. Both men were transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where they were booked for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and resisting arrest.

