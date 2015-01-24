LSU Baseball optimistic at Media Day

The No 4. LSU Baseball team held its media day Friday afternoon. The Tigers have the nation's top-ranked recruiting class and a half dozen Cape Cod league all-stars who can't wait to get started with opening night at the Box only three weeks away.

The season expectations were optimistic as the Tigers come off a No. 1 recruiting class loaded with promising young pitchers and have returning talent surrounding them, especially with one of the deepest outfield rosters in recent memory.

"Fraley in left, Stevenson in center, Laird in right. You're not going to find a faster outfield in the country," said LSU hitting coach Andy Cannizaro

"We have that fungoman that shoots them in every inch of the field, and you make a catch, you're like oh yeah. You don't make one and everyone rags you. It's competitive, but it's all in good nature. We try to hold each other to a high standard," commented LSU junior rightfielder Mark Laird.

There may be no individual on the team that holds himself to a higher standard than the well-seasoned junior shortstop Alex Bregman.

"Everyday, I thank the Lord for the opportunity to have Alex Bregman in our program," said Head coach Paul Mainieri.

"He's the real deal," said Laird.

He's always been the hardest worker on the team. He's always put in the most time," said sophomore left-handed pitcher Jared Poche.

"He's the definition of a baseball rat, and that's a great thing," added Cannizaro.

"The same kid that was a freshman is the same kid I am now," said Bregman. "When I came here, all I wanted to do was win games. I came here to win baseball games for LSU and be the ultimate team player. If we don't end up being the last team to win a game at the end of the year, I won't be happy."

Coach Mainieri commented that he has taken the time to look back at the program for evaluation and enjoys the success they've had the last few seasons, even with only one trip to Omaha since winning the College World Series back in 2009. But in the same statement, he said he knows the expectations around LSU and its fans, and they're the very same for him at the start of every year: to win a national championship.

