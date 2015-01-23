Deputies transfer man accused of sexual relationship with teen runaway to EBR Parish Prison

A man arrested over the summer for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teen girl and helping her run away from home has now been transferred to another jail.

John Lamberson III, 41, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday. His alleged victim is 16 years old.

He is charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His bond is set at $12,500.

He was first booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Prison on June 19, 2014.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the investigation began on June 17. The teen's mother reported her vehicle stolen from her Baton Rouge home and also reported her daughter missing.

"After an extensive search for the juvenile and the accused, on Thursday, June 19, 2014, both were located in LaPlace, Louisiana, St. John the Baptist Parish," the deputy noted in the report. "The juvenile and the accused were located together in the juvenile's mother's vehicle by deputies with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office."

Lamberson and the teen were both taken into custody on June 19. He was booked into the parish prison and she was booked into the juvenile detention center for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to court documents, Lamberson pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft of goods on March 29, 2006. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for time served.

However, his sentence was suspended and he was then placed on probation for five years. He was additionally sentenced to six months in prison for the theft charge.

