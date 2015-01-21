High school football coaches participate in round table discussion

After two seasons of the LHSAA football playoffs being split into select and non-select divisions, it's become an increasingly popular topic of conversation.

Following the 25th season of Sportsline Friday Nite, WAFB's Steve Schneider and Jacques Doucet sat down with seven area coaches with experience in both public and private schools to discuss how the split's affected their game and what can be done to improve the system.

Joining the round table were Parkview Baptist School athletic director Kenny Guillot, West St. John head coach Robert Valdez, Southern Lab's Nick Mitchell, Guy Mistretta of Livonia, Terence Williams of Redemptorist, Dunham School head coach Neil Weiner, and Robert Signater of McKinley.

The coaches discussed a variety of topics including why the split in divisions happened, how it's affected both public and private schools, and much more.

