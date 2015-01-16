Former police chief charged with battery after alleged face slap

It was a contentious police chief race in Maringouin on November 4, but in the end, Hosea Anderson Sr., 43, won by 19 votes to beat current Police Chief John Simien.

Hosea Anderson set to take over as next Maringouin police chief

The former chief of police of the Maringouin Police Department is facing criminal charges for allegedly slapping a man.

Officials with the Iberville Sheriff's Office report that the incident happened shortly before noon on Friday. The victim claims that former chief John Simien slapped him after he confronted him outside of a convenience store.

The victim claims Simien also made threatening comments.

Deputies found enough probable cause to issue Simien with a summons for simple battery.

Simien was voted out as police chief during the November election. He is replaced by Hosea Anderson, Sr., who will be sworn into office on Saturday, January 17.

