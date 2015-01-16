Former police chief charged with battery after alleged face slap - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Former police chief charged with battery after alleged face slap

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
John Simien (Source: WAFB) John Simien (Source: WAFB)
MARINGOUIN, LA (WAFB) -

The former chief of police of the Maringouin Police Department is facing criminal charges for allegedly slapping a man.

Officials with the Iberville Sheriff's Office report that the incident happened shortly before noon on Friday. The victim claims that former chief John Simien slapped him after he confronted him outside of a convenience store.

The victim claims Simien also made threatening comments.

Deputies found enough probable cause to issue Simien with a summons for simple battery.

Simien was voted out as police chief during the November election. He is replaced by Hosea Anderson, Sr., who will be sworn into office on Saturday, January 17.

