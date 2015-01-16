Police: Elementary teacher robbed in school's parking lot before class

Police are searching for a man who robbed an elementary teacher in the school's parking lot.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department the incident happened Friday around 7:45 a.m. at Dalton Elementary, 3605 Ontario Street. The victim told police she was walking from the parking lot to the classroom when she was approached by a young man.

"She says he pulled out a gun, grabbed her purse and ran," said Cpl. L'Jean McKneely, BRPD.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion, around 18-years-old, and roughly 5'8" tall with a slim build.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

