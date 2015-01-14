Woman indicted for husband's murder

A grand jury returned a second-degree murder indictment against a woman accused of shooting and killing her husband.

Euphoria Beauchamp, 50, was arrested in on May 6, 2014 for the shooting death of her husband Noel Beauchamp, 55. The incident happened on Airline Highway between North Foster Drive and McClelland Drive around 9 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department investigated the case. They claim Euphoria admitted to shooting her husband, but said it was self-defense.

Euphoria allegedly told police that her husband violently hit her in the face as he was driving. She was a passenger in the vehicle. Officers, however, arrested Euphoria and charged her with second-degree murder.

"The defendant is presumed innocent," said Hillar Moore, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney. "Her statements to police appear inconsistent with the physical evidence. There were other statements made by the defendant prior to the shooting that we believe show her true intent."

Euphoria is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $200,000 bond.

