Police identify suspect for BR's first fatal shooting in 2015

Police have identified a suspect believed to be responsible for killing a man during an armed robbery on Walnut Street.The Baton Rouge Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of 20-year-old Roderick White of Baton Rouge. He's accused of shooting 19-year-old Naquian Robinson on January 6.Witnesses reported seeing a man flee the scene of the shooting in a black Toyota Camry. Police have linked White to that vehicle.When located, White will be charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.This shooting is the first homicide investigation for East Baton Rouge Parish during 2015."Naquian was a very nice person who left behind a family," said Gladys Wicker, Naquian's aunt. "He's left behind his mother, his 16-year-old sister who goes to McKinley High School, and his little brother who turned 7-years-old the day after his brother was murdered."He kept asking for his brother of his birthday party," Wicker continued. "He made a shirt for his brother last night. He did it all by himself. It's really important for him to stop the violence. It's tragic for him."Naquian's brother plans to wear that shirt Friday at prayer vigil. It will begin at 5 p.m. at the location where the shooting occured on Walnut Street."We need justice for this crime. It was senseless. It was just so tragic for our family. We were not expecting it at all," Wicker concluded. "We're asking for the support of the community."

Visitation for Naquian Robinson will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16 at Carney and Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street. The funeral will be held at Promise Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road, on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.