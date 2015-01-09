Police arrest suspect in Skysail shooting and robbery case

A 19-year-old is behind bars for allegedly shooting a man in the neck at a home located on Skysail Avenue.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on January 6 at roughly 6 a.m. The victim was allegedly shot and robbed by Gerald Keith Luke.

"The witness stated they were all hanging out at the residence when [Luke] engaged in a physical altercation with the victim," the deputy noted in the report. "The witness stated several rounds were fired by [Luke] during the altercation."

The victim told the deputy that $500 was stolen from his pocket after he was shot.

A warrant was issued for Luke's arrest and he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday.

Luke is charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. His bond is set at $175,000.

