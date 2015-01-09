LSU Gymnastics opens 2015 season against Iowa

Interest in LSU Gymnastics has never been higher with a new building under construction and a new season awaiting as the Lady Tigers prepare for a home opener against Iowa on Friday.

There's never any shortage of confidence around LSU Gymnastics, especially after their program best third-place finish at the Super Six last April.

"We're to the point now where we had such an amazing season last year, and we're ready to get back at it because we know we can do so much more, " Lady Tigers senior Rheagan Courville.

"Yeah I feel like nationals was a month ago," said Lady Tigers senior Sydney Ewing. "It really flew by and everyone worked hard over the summer to get back in here and get ready for the preseason, and I think it's definitely paying off."

The Tigers are once again highlighted by a premier group of seniors, featuring the trio of Jessie Jordan, Llomincia Hall and Baton Rouge product Rheagan Courville, that have all contributed heavily since their freshmen seasons in 2012.

"Just to have seniors is one thing, but to have seniors who are great leaders, great individuals model students," said Head Coach D-D Breaux.

"Being a senior on this amazing team has really allowed me to reflect on how far we've come and how much we've accomplished," said Courville.

"I'm really excited, said senior Jessie Jordan. "I think it's going to be really fun and I'm just ready to go out there and compete for my team and you know - win it."

That winning attitude is what's drawn terrific young talent to LSU as well.

"If you look up on the board, there's like twelve names that are all so good," commented Ewing. "And we're all competing for a spot which is very important in this part of the season. That we're pushing each other to be the best we can be because there are so many people competing to be in the lineup."

"Erin Macadaeg and Myia Hambrick, both freshmen both stepped in and had huge shoes to fill," said Coach Breaux. "When you look at the Kaleigh Dicksons, Sarie Morrisons, those athletes, those All-Americans. These kids are stepping in and doing a great job."

