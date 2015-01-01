LSU CB Jalen Collins says he is entering NFL draft

Two days after LSU's season came to an end with a less than enjoyable finish, the hits to the Tigers' defense continued on New Year's Day.

Junior cornerback Jalen Collins stated via Instragram that he has decided to enter the NFL draft a year early.

"After much prayer, meeting with my family, and plenty of thought, I have decided to enter the 2015 NFL draft," Collins posted. "I appreciate the opportunities I've received at LSU and I would like to thank all of my coaches, teammates and supporters throughout the years."

Collins played in all 13 games this year and started seven. He benefited not only from improved play, but the indefinite suspension of fellow cornerback Rashard Robinson in early November.

Collins tied with safety Ronald Martin to lead the team with nine pass break-ups.

