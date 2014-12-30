Plant workers return to work following chlorine release in St. Gabriel

Three plant workers returned to work after being released from the hospital following an accidental release of chlorine.

Officials with the Olin Chlor Alkali facility in St. Gabriel confirm that the employees returned back to work Tuesday. The trio was transported to the hospital early Monday morning after chlorine was released from a product storage tank. A yellow-colored cloud was seen over the plant at the time of the incident.

"While we have no indication the release has affected anyone outside of our facility, we did notify neighboring industrial facilities about the situation," reads an official statement from Olin. "We also notified the appropriate regulatory agencies. We will conduct a thorough analysis to identify what led to the release."

According to the company's website, the plant produces chlorine, hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide, sodium hydroxxide, sodium Hypochlorite, and additional co-products.

