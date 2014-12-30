Dispute over woman ends with stabbing, one arrested

A dispute over a woman ended with one man stabbed and another behind bars.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened shortly before midnight on November 9, 2014. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to his shoulder and back.

"The victim advised that the suspect, Blaze Franklin, had knocked on his door," the officer noted in the report. "[The victim] advised he told the person who knocked on his door that the door was open and to come in. [Franklin] then entered the residence and told [the victim] to stop having dealings with his [Franklin's] girl."

The victim allegedly told Franklin that he would not stop, so Franklin attacked him. The victim claims that Franklin pulled out a box cutter and began stabbing him. When the victim fell to the ground, Franklin allegedly fled the scene.

A warrant was issued for Franklin's arrest. He was located and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday, Dec. 29. He's charged with aggravated second-degree battery and fugitive from justice. His bond is set at $75,000.

