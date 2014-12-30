Police: Man pulls gun on clerk demanding $5 for his change

A 19-year-old man is accused of robbing the owner of a convenience store at gunpoint after a dispute over an exchange of coin change for dollar bills.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on Monday, Dec. 29 at a store on North Foster.

The victim told police that the suspect, Keontra Jackson, walked into the store and placed an unknown amount of random coins on the counter. He then asked the man to exchange the coins for dollar bills.

"The store owner placed the coins in the register and in exchange handed [Jackson] a one dollar paper bill," the officer noted in the probable cause report. "The victim stated that [Jackson] became upset and requested six dollars back, saying he placed more than one dollar worth of coins on the counter."

The victim claims Jackson then stated, "Okay, I'ma be right back." Jackson then left the store and allegedly returned with a gun. He pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the additional money he said he was owed.

"[Jackson] was given an additional five dollar bill and he left the scene," the officer noted. "The victim stated that [Jackson] returned a second time with different cloths on and that is when the other store employees were able to detain him."

Jackson was placed under arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for armed robbery.

According to Louisiana law, armed robbery carries a minimum sentence of ten years and a maximum sentence of 99 years.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.