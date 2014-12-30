Two arrested for armed robbery that ended with bloodshed

Two men have been arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery that ended with bloodshed.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Gregory Gustave, 19, and Joshua Harris, 18, for the incident that happened on Friday, Dec. 26 at roughly 4 p.m.

Police say Gustave and Harris attempted to rob a man in the 2800 block of Washington Street. During the robbery, Harris allegedly produced a gun and shot the victim in the stomach.

The victim, who was located in a van, was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Gustave and Harris were located Sunday, Dec. 28. Both were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Gustave's bond is set at $257,500. He's charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.

Harris's bond is set at $287,500. He's charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal use of a weapon, resisting an officer and flight from an officer.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.