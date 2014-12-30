Downtown projects breathe new life into old buildings

The drapes outside the Commerce building shows some of the views. (Source: Andre Moreau/WAFB)

The original vault from what was once a bank will remain as part of the supermarket. (Source: Andre Moreau/WAFB)

Here are the coin embellishments on the upper walls of the new Matherne's. (Source: Andre Moreau/WAFB)

Outside of old Capital One building, which will house Matherne's, apartments and US Agencies. (Source: Andre Moreau/WAFB)

Officials have been working to revitalize downtown Baton Rouge and an example of that is two mid-century buildings being brought back to life.

The new Matherne's supermarket is scheduled to open on Jan. 5, 2015. It is located at street level of 440 Third Street, which is the old Capital One building and is currently the US Agencies building.

Matherne's will feature the original marble columns, bank vault and fresco-style coin embellishments.

Above the supermarket will be apartments. Tenants are scheduled to begin moving in on Dec. 31, 2014.

Next door, the Commerce building is in full speed renovation. It will have apartments also and even features a rooftop swimming pool. The tentative opening date is June 2016.

The advertising drapes on the construction site show how some of the views from the Commerce building will look.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.