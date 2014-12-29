Three workers hospitalized after chlorine release chemical plant

Three people were taken to the hospital Monday morning for exposure to chlorine at a chemical plant in St. Gabriel.

Officials with the Olin Chlor Alkali plant confirmed there was a chlorine release from a product storage tank. A yellow-colored cloud was seen over the plant at the time of the incident.

Officials with the Iberville Fire Department say there was no off-site impact.

"While we have no indication the release has affected anyone outside of our facility, we did notify neighboring industrial facilities about the situation," reads an official statement from Olin. "We also notified the appropriate regulatory agencies. We will conduct a thorough analysis to identify what led to the release."

The workers were transported to Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge for evaluation.

According to the company's website, the plant produces Chlorine, Hydrochloric Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Hydroxxide, Sodium Hypochlorite, and additional co-products.

"Almost every industry in the world depends on these basic chemicals, including healthcare, water treatment, textiles, automotive, food processing, agriculture, telecommunications, even space and technology," the site notes. "The world would have a tough time running without our products."

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.

?