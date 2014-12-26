LSU offense prepares for different looks from Notre Dame defense

Fans don't have to wait too much longer for a chance to see what the LSU offense has been able to cook up for the Notre Dame defense when the teams face off in the Music City Bowl.

Head coach Les Miles held his final radio show of the season Friday night at TJ Ribs. He took most of the usual questions concerning the offense, quarterbacks, etc.

The passing game wasn't always there against SEC opponents, but against non-conference foes, the Tigers averaged 70 yards per game more.

Not to compare Notre Dame to the likes of Sam Houston State, Louisiana-Monroe and New Mexico State, but the Tigers will likely get some different looks from the Fighting Irish.

"They're very different from the SEC," said sophomore quarterback Anthony Jennings. "SEC plays man, man you up and want to press you. They're really kind of off coverage."

Jennings' main target has been sophomore wide receiver Travin Dural. Dural has caught 37 passes for 758 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

"They're really a cover team," Dural said. "They're not going to let you beat them deep. They do a lot of things well. They tackle well and they cover really well. We can use this time to prepare and get mentally focused and ready to pass the ball."

Jennings has thrown for 1,460 yards on the season with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

"I have to know the coverage before the ball is snapped, so I know where to go with the ball. They still have a great defense, have a great scheme over there, so we have to just hone in on what we have to do and I think we'll be fine," Jennings explained.

You can get a deeper look at LSU football in a sports special called “Matchup in Music City that airs Monday at 7 p.m. on WAFB.

Copyright 2014 WAFB. All rights reserved.