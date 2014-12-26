Massive fight involving teens lands two men in jail on Christmas

Two men were booked into the parish jail on Christmas night after a teen party ended with a massive fight.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, there was an estimated 150 people involved with the altercation. It happened shortly before midnight at a small venue located in the 5000 block of Hooper Road.

“The property observed was not built to stand the people and vehicles seen on the premises and the security said to be present consisted of only three private security officers,” the deputy noted in the report.

Dorian Barton, 34 and Trelvis Sims, 20, were identified as the individuals responsible for the property and the event.

Officials could not provide any additional information regarding the venue or the party.

Barton and Sims were arrested and charged with keeping a disorderly place and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Both men were released after posting a $3,500 bond.

Court documents show that Sims pleaded guilty in February 2014 to carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was sentenced to one year of probation. The terms of his probation include “no unsupervised contact with any females under the age of 17.”

