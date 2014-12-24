Police book suspect in officer-involved shooting after his release from the hospital

The man who was shot multiple times by police after allegedly firing a gun at them first is now behind bars after being released from the hospital Wednesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Kevin Knight, 28, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder Flight from an officer Aggravated criminal damage to property Felon in possession of a firearm

Bond has not been set.

Police said officers were called out to a home on Jackson Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance on December 13. During the investigation, Knight allegedly drove by and attempted to elude officers.

Investigators said Knight lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a house on Washington Avenue. At that point, Knight reportedly got out of his vehicle, pulled out a gun and began shooting at officers. He allegedly then tried to run away. Officials said officers returned gunfire and Knight was hit multiple times.

The probable cause report noted a dash cam captured the entire incident on video. Police have not released that video to the media.

Six police officers were put on administrative leave with pay after the shooting. They include Paul Brown, an 8-year veteran; James Crisler, a 3-year veteran; Howie Lake, a 2-year veteran; and recent academy graduates Sirtelli Dorsey, Todd Thomas and Curtis Wilson.

According to court documents, Knight is a registered sex offender. He pleaded guilty in 2012 to two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was sentenced to 10 years of hard labor for each count, but to run concurrent. Judge Richard Moore suspended the sentence, however, and Knight was placed on probation for five years. The sentence was handed down in February 2012.

Knight also pleaded guilty in June 2012 to illegal carrying of weapons and drugs for an incident that happened on Sept. 23, 2011. He was sentenced to six months of probation on each count. His probation was terminated on Nov. 19, 2012.

