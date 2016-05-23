Ham, sausage, pork and potato breakfast casserole

Preheat oven to 350°F. Season pork tenderloin slices to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. When hot, add tenderloin slices and sauté until golden brown on all sides. Set aside. Using same pan, add onions, bell peppers, garlic and green onions then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Pour into a large mixing bowl to cool 5–10 minutes. Once vegetables are cool, combine all remaining ingredients except paprika and tenderloin, blending well to incorporate evenly. Pour mixture into a 9″ x 13″ corningware baking dish and sprinkle evenly with paprika. Place in oven and bake 40–45 minutes or until nearly done. Remove casserole and top with pan-fried tenderloin slices. Return to oven and continue cooking an additional 5–10 minutes or until a knife inserted to center of dish comes out clean.